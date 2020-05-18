Earth’s partially uninhabitable future is now

There is more bad news from America. Almost 600,000 clean-energy workers have lost their jobs since the beginning of the pandemic, more than double the number of positions created in the sector since 2017. That’s almost 18% of the of the U.S. industry’s workforce.





The recent drop in air pollution could also weirdly hurt California’s climate fight. Lower greenhouse gas emissions mean there’s less revenue coming in from the state’s cap-and-trade system, the proceeds of which are used to fund green initiatives such as high-speed rail and wildfire prevention.





In Europe, though, the news is better. Some nations are moving to capitalize on the recent drop in emissions: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the global aviation industry needs to limit carbon-dioxide emissions once air travel resumes in earnest.





“Inadvertently, this year the planet will greatly reduce its CO2 emissions,” Johnson observed in Parliament Wednesday. “We need to entrench those gains. I don’t want to see us going back to an era of the same kind of emissions as we’ve had in the past.”





As European Union member states consider a draft version of their Green Deal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political allies are encouraging other countries to take on a bigger share of the burden.





Despite this progress, humanity must nevertheless pay for the mistakes it’s already made. Climate scientists have previously warned that a lethal combination of heat and humidity would someday make currently inhabited parts of the planet uninhabitable for months at a time in the decades to come.





New research has discovered that future is now.





Josh Petri writes the Week in Green newsletter recapping the best reads and key news in climate change and green solutions.





