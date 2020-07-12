East Africa holds its ground as Africa’s fastest growing region despite Covid-19 disruption - AfDB

NAIROBI – East African is holding its ground as Africa’s fastest growing region despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, according to the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) East Africa regional economic outlook 2020 report released this past week. Economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed East Africa’s growth projection for 2020 down to 1.2 percent, a rate that outstrips other African regions, and is forecast to rebound to 3.7 percent in 2021, the AfDB said in a statement. "The projection is under the baseline scenario that assumes the virus is contained by the third quarter of this year," the bank said. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the region’s economic growth was projected at more than 5 percent, well above the continent’s average of 3.3 percent and the global average of 2.9 percent. However, Covid-19-induced shocks and a locust invasion had contributed to job losses and increased humanitarian needs, and would aggravate poverty and income inequality. In the worse-case scenario, in which the pandemic persisted until the end of 2020, growth was projected at 0.2 percent, still above Africa’s predicted average of -1.7 percent and -3.4 percent under the two scenarios.

At the launch of the report in Nairobi on Wednesday, Simon Kiprono Chelugui, cabinet secretary of Kenya’s labour ministry, said East African countries could overcome the effects of Covid-19 and turn their economies around by mitigating the external and domestic risks.

“We need to implement a decisive and coordinated response to contain the spread of Covid-19; mitigate its health and socio-economic effects; accelerate structural transformation; improve the investment climate; and maintain the peace and security of our region,” he said.

The AfDB said the regional economic outlook indicated that the pandemic would affect East African economies in many ways, such as falling commodity prices and trade and restrictions on travel with a consequent negative impact on tourism. Waning financial flows had affected the region’s fiscal and current account balances, while disruptions in supply chains had hurt food production and distribution. With schools closed, an estimated 90 million pupils had been excluded from the classroom.

AfDB East Africa regional office director general Nnenna Nwabufo pledged bank support to steer the region out of the crisis. “Our ambition is to address the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure that social and economic development across the continent is accelerated, including through the creation of an African workforce of the future,” she said.

She noted that the bank had responded swiftly to provide urgently needed support to address the immediate impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, including support of US$212 million to Kenya, US$165 million to Ethiopia, US$4 million to South Sudan, and US$10 million to the Seychelles.

Nwabufo called for a collective effort to address development challenges, such as Covid-19, rising public debt, and the locust invasion, in order to re-direct the nations towards a sustainable development pathway.

The report’s authors also called for urgent policy measures to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“East African countries should accelerate a real structural transformation by transitioning from low value-added production to higher value-added activities that could mitigate vulnerabilities to domestic and external shocks,” an AfDB lead economist Dr Marcellin Ndong Ntah said.

As well as investigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the region, this year’s report placed particular emphasis on “Developing East Africa’s workforce for the Future”. To nurture skills for the future workforce, there was an urgent need for broad reforms in education, investment in education technology, addressing factors that stop children from attending school, and establishing linkages between academia and industry, another AfDB lead economist Edward Sennoga said.

Julius Mukunda, executive director of the Civil Society Advocacy Group in Uganda, said that in order to nurture growth, East African nations had to stamp out corruption and invest in areas in which the region had unique strengths, such as food production, not only to provide food but also income for farmers to help them mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

African News Agency (ANA)