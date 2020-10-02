Egypt resumes poultry exports after 14-year avian flu suspension

CAPE TOWN - Egypt is set to export poultry in the last quarter of 2020 following the lifting of a suspension of over a decade due to the avian flu outbreak of 2006.

According to a report by English-language daily newspaper Arab News, a number of Egyptian poultry companies are preparing to export their first shipments to the Saudi market in October.

Egypt’s agriculture ministry has said companies that have shown no evidence of infection with avian influenza viruses will be able to resume exporting their products for the first time since 2006.

According to reports, the agricultural ministry said that the resumption of poultry exports after the suspension required the approval of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), which had to list Egypt among the countries with “avian influenza free establishments”.

According to the World Health Organisation, the H5N1 avian influenza virus is not easily transmitted to humans, and is sensitive to heat.