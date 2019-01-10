The "Great St. Antony Church", right, and the Great mosque, left, are illuminated in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. The Coptic Christian population are considered to be the largest Christian community in the Middle East and observe Christmas on January 7 according to the old, Julian calendar.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

INTERNATIONAL – Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation decreased to 12.0 percent in December from 15.7 pct in November, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday. Inflation has cooled steadily in recent months after an increase in fuel, electricity and transportation prices earlier this year had sent the rate up to a high of 17.7 percent in October.

Egypt has implemented a series of tough austerity measures to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan programme it signed in late 2016.

In December 2018, A delegation of South African businesses arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday to participate in the inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), the department of trade and industry (DTI) said.

"The trade fair will provide a platform for sharing trade, investment and market information and enabling buyers and sellers, investors and countries to meet, discuss and conclude business deals," the statement said.

Reuters