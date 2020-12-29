Egypt's central bank extends suspension of bank fees

JOHANNESBURG - Egypt’s central bank is extending the suspension of fees on cash withdrawals from automated teller machines (ATMs) and clients’ exemption from fees and commissions on local currency transactions until June, to ease the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, Ahram Online reported.

According to the English-language news website, the Central Bank of Egypt renewed the measure in September and was expected to lift it at the end of this year.

The latest decision also applies to the cost of cash withdrawal fees for pension payment cards, to ease the burden on senior citizens.

In addition, the bank will continue to issue free-of-charge electronic portfolios and prepaid cards for individuals while cancelling fees and commissions on money transactions via mobile phone accounts.

It has instructed commercial banks to exempt private-sector vendors from fees for transactions conducted via non-contact payment instruments, and to allow them to use their accounts without the need to enter a password to encourage them to increase their reliance on non-contact payment instruments and to maintain physical distancing.