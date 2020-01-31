INTERNATIONAL - Elon Musk’s fortune swelled by $2.3 billion in the span of an hour Wednesday after shares of Tesla Inc. soared in extended trading on stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and an accelerated timetable for the new Model Y crossover SUV.
The electric-vehicle maker’s stock, which closed at $580.99, surged 12% to $649 at 5:16 p.m. in New York, boosting the chief executive officer’s net worth to about $36 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Musk, 48, owns about a fifth of Tesla’s outstanding stock, which comprises the bulk of his fortune. His majority ownership of closely held Space Exploration Technologies Corp. accounts for about $14.6 billion.