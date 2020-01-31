Milestones Achieved





Within a year, the company achieved two of the milestones for Musk’s award: it brought in more than $20 billion in aggregate revenue over four quarters and booked more than $1.5 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over that span. It also said the next Ebitda threshold --$3 billion -- is within reach.





For Tesla to achieve a $100 billion market value, its stock must climb to $554.80, based on the current number of shares outstanding. But it’s not a one-day event: the terms of Musk’s award require that both the six-month trailing share price average, as well as the 30-day trailing average, exceed that figure before the first tranche of options is released.





The tranche consists of 1.69 million options that would net Musk around $346 million if he exercised them and sold the shares immediately at the threshold share price, which could be a welcome payday for a billionaire who told a jury last month that he’s short on cash.





However, that’s an unlikely scenario. He hasn’t sold a single share of Tesla for years, apart from unloading $593 million of stock in 2016 to pay income taxes.





Additional reporting by Anders Melin and Dana Hull.





BLOOMBERG