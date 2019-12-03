Elon Musk goes on trial in U.S. for defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet









FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) INTERNATIONAL - Elon Musk is known for his eccentric, sometimes controversial use of Twitter. Now, Tesla Inc’s chief executive may have to pay for using Twitter to brand someone a pedophile.

Musk is expected on Tuesday to go on trial for allegedly defaming Vernon Unsworth, a British cave explorer who gained international renown for playing a lead role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand in July 2018.

Unsworth says Musk falsely labeled him a “pedo guy” on Twitter and should pay punitive and other damages for harming his reputation.





The trial before U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson in Los Angeles is scheduled to last about five days. Musk is expected to testify in his own defense.





While the case does not involve Tesla, Musk’s Twitter habits have long been under a microscope, with investors and regulators expressing concerns about the accuracy of his tweets.





With 29.8 million followers, Musk’s Twitter account is a major source of publicity for his Palo Alto, California-based electric car company, which does not advertise.





The Unsworth case is among the last issues hanging over Musk from a turbulent 2018 and early 2019, when he regularly clashed with Wall Street and short sellers as Tesla struggled with production problems.





The episode began after Musk offered a mini-submarine from his SpaceX rocket company to help with the cave rescue.



