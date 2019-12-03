INTERNATIONAL - Elon Musk is known for his eccentric, sometimes controversial use of Twitter. Now, Tesla Inc’s chief executive may have to pay for using Twitter to brand someone a pedophile.
Musk is expected on Tuesday to go on trial for allegedly defaming Vernon Unsworth, a British cave explorer who gained international renown for playing a lead role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand in July 2018.
Unsworth says Musk falsely labeled him a “pedo guy” on Twitter and should pay punitive and other damages for harming his reputation.