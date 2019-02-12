CAPE TOWN – Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk has decided to put up one of his homes for sale in Los Angeles. According to a report by Forbes, the mansion is listed as a four-bedroom, three-bath home for $4.5 Million (R61 million).

The report by Forbes states that he first bought the house in 2014 with his ex-wife Talulah Riley for $3.695 million (R50 million).

The 3,000-square-foot house makes use of spacious open-plan rooms, such as this living room off of the kitchen.

It also features sliding glass doors out to the pool and a painted brick wall and is built with a few earth-friendly features including dual tankless hot water system, dual-zone climate control and irrigated drought-tolerant landscaping.

No reason is given as to why the home is up for sale.

It’s been almost 30 years since Elon Musk left South Africa to start a new life in the US.

It is said that the billionaire may be about to bring his Tesla electric cars back home.

“Probably end of next year,” the chief executive officer of Tesla replied to a South African fan on Twitter, who asked him when a store would open in the country of the businessman’s birth. “Amazing – I’m first in line when it happens!” replied the individual

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE