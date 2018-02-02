FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responds to a question by Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval during the closing plenary session entitled "Introducing the New Chairs Initiative - Ahead" on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. Tesla says it’s put together a 10-year compensation package for Musk that pays him based on certain market cap and operational milestones he hits - otherwise he gets nothing. The electric vehicle maker says Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, its market cap would have to grow to $650B for Musk to fully vest. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

INTERNATIONAL - Anyone tracking the number of businesses Elon Musk is involved with can add one more to the list: merchandise.





Specifically, a flamethrower. His tunneling startup, Boring Co., started selling a branded weapon online over the weekend.





Thanks to the billionaire’s promotions on Twitter and Instagram, Boring Co. had taken orders for thousands of the $500 flamethrower by Monday. The total now exceeds 10,000 units, worth $5 million, said a spokesman for the company. Boring Co. plans to sell 20,000 flamethrowers.





Musk embraced the unusual nature of his supervillian-esque side business. He joked on Twitter that the weapons would help in a zombie apocalypse but that he’s not secretly raising an undead army to generate demand. He changed his Twitter bio to “Zombie Defender.”





The danger of selling a fire-emitting device and the lighthearted way Musk is treating the topic raised questions about whether it’s a joke and the legality of selling such a weapon online. The company says it’s serious.



