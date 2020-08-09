Elon Musk sued by Tesla Twitter critic for defamation

By Robert Burnson

INTERNATIONAL - Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is accused in a lawsuit of defaming a long-time critic of the company and triggering an online hate campaign against him.

Randeep Hothi, a University of Michigan graduate student known as “@skabooshka” on Twitter, says after Musk accused him of “almost” killing Tesla employees, he was hit with “an onslaught of hateful Twitter responses, accusing Hothi of being a liar, a murderer, a terrorist, and a deranged maniac.”

Musk’s accusations -- made in an email to a website editor, who posted it on Twitter -- arose from two incidents, both of which Hothi claims were harmless.

In the first, in February 2019, Hothi’s was confronted by a security guard when he showed up -- to do research, he says -- at the Tesla sales center in Fremont, California.