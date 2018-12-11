It’s been almost 30 years since Musk left SA to start a new life in the US and now he may be about to bring his Tesla electric cars back home. Photo: Reuters

INTERNATIONAL – It’s been almost 30 years since Elon Musk left South Africa to start a new life in the US. Now, the billionaire may be about to bring his Tesla electric cars back home.

“Probably end of next year,” the chief executive officer of Tesla replied to a South African fan on Twitter, who asked him when a store would open in the country of the businessman’s birth. “Amazing – I’m first in line when it happens!” replied the individual.

Tesla has stores across the globe, including the US, Germany, China and Australia. But it has none in Africa, which has been broadly left out of the electric-car revolution Tesla pioneered. Lower average incomes and poor power infrastructure mean gasoline-powered cars – often bought second hand – dominate most markets on the continent.

South Africa is Africa’s most industrialized economy, but it’s not immune to those challenges.

While it’s not unheard of to see an electric car on the road, they remain the preserve of the super-rich, and charging stations would be hard to come by.

Musk left South Africa for Canada after graduating from high school in Pretoria in 1989. But the self-made billionaire and founder of Space Exploration Technologies is still well known in South Africa.

Opening a Tesla store in the country could be a popular move.

Bloomberg