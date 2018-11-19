Elon Musk’s Boring Company reached a new milestone by digging out its first tunnel in Los Angeles. Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Elon Musk’s Boring Company reached a new milestone by digging out its first tunnel in Los Angeles.

Congratulations @BoringCompany on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel! Cutting edge technology! pic.twitter.com/80WbSQekCQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2018

This was seen on Musks twitter account after he posted a video showing the machine reaching the end point, which the company calls O’Leary Station.

The video shows a crowd assembled at the end point watching as the machine breaks through.

Work on the 2-mile test tunnel began last year, and earlier this month, Musk posted a time-lapse video of his walk down its length, saying that the the tunnel is still expected to open to the public on December 10th.

The company has some big plans for the area: it plans to dig additional tunnels, and recently got approval to build a prototype tunnel that would allow the company to transport a car from the garage to the tunnel.

The company is trying to lower the cost of building high-speed transit tunnels and has been promoting its plans for tunnels that would allow high-speed travel between cities.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



