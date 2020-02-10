INTERNATIONAL - Developing world stocks started the week on softer footing on Monday, as a sharp rise in the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China kept a lid on buying, while Turkey’s lira found stability in measures taken by a banking watchdog.
The epidemic in China recorded a death toll of 97 on Sunday, the largest in a single day since the outbreak was detected in December. The fast-spreading virus has killed more than 900 people.
“Considerable uncertainty remains about when the virus outbreak will be brought under control,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note.