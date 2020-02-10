Most emerging market currencies strengthened slightly versus the greenback.





Turkey’s lira rebounded below 6 against the dollar, after bank regulator BDDK cut the limit for Turkish banks’ forex swap, spot and forward transactions with foreign entities to 10% of a bank’s equity.





The currency had tumbled late on Friday to its weakest level since May after the Treasury minister suggested the central bank could continue cutting rates and as the Turkish military girded for more confrontation in Syria.





The Russian rouble bounced from two-month lows, rising 0.4%. Russia’s currency had fallen more than 1% on Friday after the central bank cut its key interest rate for the sixth consecutive month.





“Chances are that CBR (Central Bank of Russia) will cut again in April and June also, because it is difficult to envisage the inflation trend turning around between now and then,” Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.





Currencies in Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic were nearly flat against the euro.





