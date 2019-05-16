FILE - In this Friday, May 3, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Trump issued an executive order Wednesday, May 15, 2019, apparently aimed at banning equipment from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from U.S. networks. It does not name specific countries or companies and gives the Department of Commerce 150 days to come up with regulations. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

INTERNATIONAL - Trade worries kept emerging market stocks under pressure on Thursday after the Trump administration hit Chinese telecoms giant Huawei with severe sanctions, adding strain to the nations’ already fraught relationship.



The MSCI index of developing world stocks, down 6% in a renewed global sell-off of riskier assets this month due to the conflict, eased 0.23% on the back of sharp falls for South Korea, Taiwan and Philippines.





China’s stock markets , however, rose on hopes that Beijing will roll out fresh stimulus to shore up an economy showing signs of strain from the trade war.





The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it was adding Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and 70 affiliates to its “Entity List” - a move that bans the company from acquiring components and technology from U.S. firms without government approval.



