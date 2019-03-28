The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm. Photo: File

INTERNATIONAL - Ericsson says current 5G network security discussions is leading to worry among its customers, but the mobile network equipment maker has still not seen an increase in contracts due to that, its top chief said on Wednesday.

The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm. Photo: File





The company counts Chinese market leader Huawei and Finland’s Nokia as its main rivals and some analysts think it could benefit from Western suspicions of Huawei, after Washington alleged its gear could be used by Beijing for spying.

Huawei has strongly rejected the allegations and launched a lawsuit against the US government.