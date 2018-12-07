An Ericsson building is seen in Stockholm. Reuters.

INTERNATIONAL – Ericsson said on Thursday it was aware some of its mobile operator customers were suffering outages and it was working with them to solve the problem. Mobile operators O2 in Britain and Softbank in Japan reported disruptions to data services on Thursday affecting millions of customers.

O2 said the problem was caused by an issue at one of its suppliers.

“We are aware of the issue and are working together with our customers to solve it as soon as possible,” an Ericsson spokesman said.

In other news, Ericsson sees 5G subscriptions growing by 50 percent in 2024 to 1.5 billion, covering more than 40 percent of the world’s population.

North America and northeast Asia are expected to lead the 5G uptake, with major US service providers starting to offer 5G services this year or in 2019, while major network deployments globally are expected from 2020.

The first commercial 5G subscriptions in Europe are expected in 2019, Ericsson said in its semi-annual Mobility Report.

Reuters



