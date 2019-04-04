FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, workers walk next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field, in Seattle. A published report says pilots of an Ethiopian airliner that crashed followed Boeing’s emergency steps for dealing with a sudden nose-down turn but couldn’t regain control. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

INTERNATIONAL - The pilots of a 737 Max jetliner that crashed in Ethiopia last month couldn’t recover from an uncommanded and persistent nose dive, according to a report on the disaster that killed 157 people and sparked a crisis for the planemaker Boeing Co. and U.S. aviation regulators.



“Pilots tried to control the plane repeatedly but were not able to do so,’’ said Ethiopia’s transportation minister, Dagmawit Moges, in presenting the findings. “All those responsible need to take actions that would assure the elimination of the said flight control issues.’’





The crew followed all the correct procedures and the system should be reviewed, she said. The plane appeared “very normal” on takeoff and then suffered “repetitive uncommanded nose-down.”





The findings add to pressure on Boeing to prove its best-selling 737 Max jet is safe after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 flew about six minutes before smashing into the ground on March 10. The disaster was the second crash of the new narrow-body model in five months after a Lion Air plane plunged into the Java Sea in October and killed 189 people. The model is now grounded worldwide as investigators probe its airworthiness and how it gained permission to fly.





The report is “significantly bad news for Boeing,” Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK said by phone. “They’re saying that the pilots were not to blame. It places much more scrutiny on Boeing’s processes.”



