INTERNATIONAL - Ethiopia is endeavoring to promote sustainable and productive forestry for green economic growth, said Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde here on Thursday.
Speaking at the on-going General Debate of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Ethiopian president said: "We're working on afforestation with a ten-year Forest Sector Development Program; a master plan to promote sustainable and productive forestry for green economic growth."
This program, she said, includes plans for planting 4 billion seedlings within a year and a half, under the theme: "40 trees Per Head for New Ethiopia," a plan launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last month.