INTERNATIONAL – Ethiopia will soon start importing cheaper refined oil from South Sudan to substitute the more expensive product from the Middle East, an official announced on Wednesday.
Koang Tutlam, Ethiopia's state minister for mines and petroleum, said the move will see Addis Ababa save 15 percent to 20 percent on the $3.4 billion it uses to import close to 4 million tons of refined products every year for its population of more than 100 million inhabitants.
"We import almost all of our oil and other refined products from the Middle East, but owing to the close proximity of about 200 km between the oilfields of Pagak and Adar and the Ethiopian border, we stand to save so much in expenditure," Tutlam told journalists in Juba during a two-day energy conference.