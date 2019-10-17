INTERNATIONAL – Ethiopia is seeking to promote its organic coffee and boost market access at the second edition of China International Import Expo (CIIE).
Coffee is one of the focus areas on which Ethiopia is working hard to enhance export to China, said Tatek Girma, Director of Marketing and Promotion at the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority.
The authority has been working with exporters and relevant bodies to facilitate successful participation of Ethiopia at the Shanghai import expo, with expectation of big positive impact, said Girma.