Ethiopia seeks to promote organic coffee, expand market access at China import expo









Picture: Pexels

INTERNATIONAL – Ethiopia is seeking to promote its organic coffee and boost market access at the second edition of China International Import Expo (CIIE). Coffee is one of the focus areas on which Ethiopia is working hard to enhance export to China, said Tatek Girma, Director of Marketing and Promotion at the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority.

The authority has been working with exporters and relevant bodies to facilitate successful participation of Ethiopia at the Shanghai import expo, with expectation of big positive impact, said Girma.





Ethiopia is known for its organic coffee and it is the epicenter of origin and diversification of Arabica Coffee. Gizat Worku, General Manager of Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association, told Xinhua that the expo is a good opportunity to promote varieties of Ethiopia's organic coffee to the Chinese market, which he said is an emerging market for the country's coffee export.





Asnake Kasa, Quality and Marketing Director at Kerchanshe Coffee, the largest producer and exporter of coffee in Ethiopia, said the China import expo in Shanghai is a good opportunity for Ethiopian coffee exporters.





"I hope we can get a good market from Chinese consumers, and it will increase our performance and our export to the Chinese," Asnake said. The second China International Import Expo will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, a Chinese financial hub.





The Ethiopian government and Korea on Tuesday disclosed its plan to build a coffee park as part of the national plan to promote Ethiopia's specialty coffee products to the international community.





The planned Coffee Park, which will be built jointly by the Ethiopian and South Korean governments at a cost of $50 million on 30 hectares of land in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, is expected to "play an important role towards promoting Ethiopia's coffee to the international community," state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) quoted Hyiru Nuru, market information and control director at the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, as saying on Tuesday.









XINHUA