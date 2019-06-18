State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign Tolina confirmed the report.





Ethiopia could require as much as $2.2 billion to modernise its creaking, overburdened telecoms sector, Eyob told Reuters last week.





Privatisation is one of the key reforms promised by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. He wants to encourage competition and foreign investment after decades of state-driven economic growth.





Ethiopia passed a bill on Thursday outlining the scope of a regulator for the telecoms sector, a key milestone towards attracting outside investment in the nation of 100 million people.





REUTERS