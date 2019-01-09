Ethiopian Airlines announced that that it had fully implemented a self check-in initiative. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Ethiopian Airlines, the Largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX Certified Four Star Global Airline, on Tuesday announced that that it had fully implemented a self check-in initiative, enabling its customers to check-in using their mobile device and avoid queues at the airport. The new self check-in initiative provides hassle-free check-in experience with self-service channels including mobile phone, web, kiosk and auto check-in without having to go to the airport.

Moreover, passengers can get their boarding pass via Ethiopian Mobile Application or Ethiopian Website.

The auto check-in also enables domestic passengers to get their boarding pass by email 3 hours before departure if they give their email address at the time of booking.

Group chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “As a customer-focused airline, we are very delighted that our main hub, Addis Ababa Airport, is among pioneering airports that is fully implementing Iata’s fast travel self check-in initiative.

“The implementation of digital-driven self-services is vital for today’s air travel and self-check-in enables our customers to be fully in control of their check-in process and avoid standing in line at the airport. In line with Vision 2025, we are continuously investing in technology solutions and simplified processes in order to avail the best possible travel experience.”

The self check-in initiative responds to passenger’s demand for a more seamless travel experience and enables passengers buy tickets, pay online and check-in at their convenience.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE