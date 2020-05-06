Ethiopian Airlines ready to be savior to fellow African carriers

JOHANNESBURG - Ethiopian Airlines Group is prepared to come to the rescue of stricken carriers around Africa, even as the continent’s biggest airline deals with its own mounting losses and grounded planes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





Talks are underway with the government of Mauritius about the revival of the island nation’s state carrier, which was put into administration last month, Ethiopian Chief Executive Officer Tewolde GebreMariam said in an interview on Tuesday. And while there are no negotiations currently taking place with South Africa, the CEO would be open to a conversation about that country’s bankrupt national airline, he said.



