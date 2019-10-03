FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Facebook logo in this illustration picture

INTERNATIONAL - Courts in the European Union can order Facebook to remove worldwide comments by users of its service that have been declared illegal, the European Union’s highest court ruled on Thursday.



The ruling is connected to a case brought to an Austrian court by Eva Glawisching-Piesczek who demanded the removal of a Facebook post concerning her that the court found insulted and defamed her and which could be seen by any Facebook user.



