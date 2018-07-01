



The rankings on the list are based on the cities that have the most TripAdvisor recipients.





TripAdvisor awards restaurants, experiences and hotels with a Certificate of Excellence if they continuously achieve high reviews on the platform from travellers.





Take a closer look at the "most excellent" cities in the world:





Key West, United States of America





Key West may be the city with the lowest latitude in the US but is a city where the sun is always shining. While in the city you can visit the residence of famous American author Ernest Hemingway or check out the residence of American playwright Tennessee Williams.





Key West, US Photo: Facebook





Reykjavik, Iceland





While visiting the northernmost capital in the world you can do an excursion to the famous Northern Lights of checkout the city's geothermal springs and their wonderful spas.





Reykjavik, Iceland Photo: Facebook





Edinburgh, United Kingdom





Edinburgh has a variety of activities that will keep a traveller going like fireworks, festival and great restaurants. It is also home to beautiful buildings, World Heritage Sites, museums and galleries.





Edinburgh Castle Photo: Facebook





Marrakech, Morocco





In Marrakech, tourists can visit the largest souk in Morocco where 18 souks are selling goods like Berber carpets to electronics. You can also explore the alleyways of Medina and see the gardens, palaces and mosques.





Marrakech, Morocco Photo: Facebook





Amsterdam, The Netherlands





Amsterdam has colourful homes that surround the city's canals and bridges. Some of the must-see places in Amsterdam are the Anne Frank House and the Van Gogh museum.





Amsterdam, The Netherlands Photo: Facebook





Dublin, Ireland





While in Dublin you can enjoy a pint of Guinness straight from the Guinness factory or visit the city's incredible landmarks including Dublin Castle or the Spire of Dublin.





Dublin Castle Photo: Facebook





Bali, Indonesia





Bali is the ultimate destination for a beach holiday. Enjoy the bright blue sea or sunbathe on the white sands of the beach to get a complete beach experience. You can also explore the Sacred Monkey Forest or visit one of the city's sacred temples.





Bali, Indonesia Photo: Facebook





Krakow, Poland





Krakow is home to the Plaszow Concentration Camp and the Oskar Schindler Factory that many travellers visit to pay their respects. You can also check out the Rynek Glowny, the largest medieval market in the world.





Krakow, Poland Photo: Facebook





Glasgow, United Kingdom





The largest city in Scotland is known for its beautiful museums and galleries. The city also has amenities for a range of activities like curling, ballet or the opera.





Glasgow, United Kingdom Photo: Facebook





New Orleans, United States





While in New Orleans tourists can visit the famous Bourbon Street and the beautiful Franch Quarter. Take some time to taste Creole cooking and see the Garden District.





New Orleans French Quarter Photo: Facebook

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

