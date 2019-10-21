INTERNATIONAL - The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday that Boeing covered up messages made by its two employees in 2016 about the problematic flight-control system implicated in two deadly crashes of 737 Max planes.
It came after Boeing alerted the US Department of Transportation on Thursday about the existence of those instant messages, several months after the company discovered the communications.
A Boeing pilot told his co-workers the flight handling system was "running rampant" during simulator tests. According to the transcript obtained by NBC News, the pilot said "this was egregious," but "I basically lied to regulators (unknowingly)."