INTERNATIONAL - Facebook Inc. is acquiring the studio behind Beat Saber, a popular virtual-reality game that mixes music, lightsabers and dancing into one experience, for an undisclosed price.
Beat Games will join Facebook’s Oculus gaming studio, the social-media company said Tuesday, and will operate independently out of its current base in Prague. The studio will continue to support and build out Beat Saber.
The acquisition gives Oculus ownership of one of the industry’s most popular games as it tries to expand VR to mainstream consumers -- a tougher challenge than anticipated for Facebook and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, who bought Oculus in 2014 for $2 billion.