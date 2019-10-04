INTERNATIONAL – Turkey on Thursday fined social media company Facebook for over 281,000 U.S. dollars for a data breach that exposed the personal information of hundreds of thousands of users in Turkey.
Facebook exposed the name, gender, birthday, relationship status, educational background, religion, hometown, personal data and location information of 280,959 users, said the Personal Data Protection Authority, Turkey's watchdog agency for data privacy.
Facebook was fined 201,865 dollars for the breach, and nearly 79,000 dollars for failing to provide notice of the breach.