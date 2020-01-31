Facebook is putting prompts and modules in its News Feed, designed to steer users to accurate information, and it is also taking guidance from the WHO. “When people search for information related to the virus on Facebook or tap a related hashtag on Instagram, we will return a dedicated information module with credible information,” Jin wrote. Free advertising credits have been provided to health organizations looking to run coronavirus education campaigns on Facebook and Instagram.





The third prong to Facebook’s response is a partnership with Harvard University’s School of Public Health and Taiwan’s National Tsing Hua University, which the company is providing with “aggregated and anonymized mobility data and high resolution population density maps to help inform their forecasting models.” The company may expand its academic partners, according to Jin, though he warned that “not all of these steps are fully in place” and the rollout of all of Facebook’s measures will take time.





It’s notable that Facebook has acknowledged misinformation relating to the virus outbreak as a real threat to users and not merely a nuisance. The step of actually removing misleading content and not just labeling it as such is a significant one for a company that’s said it won’t fact-check political advertising. Still, information shared in private groups lies outside the reach of Facebook’s fact-checking apparatus, and they have been known to incubate conspiracies on many different topics.





Twitter Inc.’s efforts in tackling the issue include directing users to reliable sources, prompting those who search for “coronavirus” to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The company has not seen an uptick in disinformation since the coronavirus became a worldwide problem, a spokeswoman said. Twitter has a policy against people trying to mislead others with “deceptive activity.”





Alphabet Inc.’s Google has launched one of its so-called SOS Alerts for the coronavirus crisis, partnering with the WHO to issue news updates and resources to anyone searching about it. The alert will be the top thing anyone sees, offering safety tips and the latest updates from the WHO.





On YouTube, the company isn’t yet taking any measures particular to the coronavirus, but it’s battling the rush to hurried misinformation by showing short previews of text-based news articles about the outbreak in search results.





BLOOMBERG