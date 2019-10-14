Politicians and regulators from the United States to Europe have said that Libra risks upsetting global financial stability, undermining users’ privacy and facilitating money laundering.

Mastercard (MA.N) and Visa (V.N) abandoned the Geneva-based Libra Association on Friday, as did eBay (EBAY.O), fintech startup Stripe and payments company Mercado Pago.

INTENTIONAL - Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency faces a pivotal meeting of backers on Monday, days after the would-be digital coin project suffered a severe blow as major payment firms quit.

PayPal (PYPL.O) started the Libra Association exodus this month, leaving Facebook without the backing of any major payments firms for the project, due for launch by June 2020.





Libra said this month it would give details after the meeting of the 1,500 “entities” that have indicated “enthusiastic interest” to take part in the project.





Members will review a charter and appoint a board at the Libra meeting, which will be held in Geneva, the Wall Street Journal reported this month.



