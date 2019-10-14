INTENTIONAL - Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency faces a pivotal meeting of backers on Monday, days after the would-be digital coin project suffered a severe blow as major payment firms quit.
Mastercard (MA.N) and Visa (V.N) abandoned the Geneva-based Libra Association on Friday, as did eBay (EBAY.O), fintech startup Stripe and payments company Mercado Pago.
Politicians and regulators from the United States to Europe have said that Libra risks upsetting global financial stability, undermining users’ privacy and facilitating money laundering.