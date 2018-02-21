INTERNATIONAL - Consumers aren’t just eating more butter, they are willing to pay more for it, a boon that’s giving outsize gains to makers of premium brands.





Global retail butter sales will expand 2.9 percent to $19.4 billion in 2018, outpacing the 1.9 percent growth in sales volumes, according to Euromonitor International.





The trend is fanning the expansion of international brands benefiting from a consumer shift to more natural fats, according to Raphael Moreau, a senior research analyst with the research firm in London.





Demand for butter, cream and other commodities rich in butterfat has increased after consumer perceptions were swayed by studies indicating lower health risks from consuming dairy-fat and the detrimental effects of alternative trans fats, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a Feb. 14 report.





That’s underpinning prices, which reached a record last September amid shortages in Europe.





“Consumers are increasingly demanding dairy products that are richer in fat as they are allowing fat, and thus also butter, back into their diets,” Hanne Soendergaard, Arla Foods amba’s executive vice president of marketing and innovation, said in an email.





Stronger demand for high quality premium brands is supporting sales of Arla’s Lurpak butter, which “consumers are willing to pay a higher price for,” she said. Lurpak revenue jumped 8.3 percent in 2017 even though sales volumes declined 2.7 percent, Aarhus, Denmark-based Arla said Wednesday in its annual earnings report.