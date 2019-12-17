The boards of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot SA will meet separately on Tuesday to discuss finalizing an initial agreement for a merger. File picture: Regis Duvignau / Reuters.

INTERNATIONAL - The boards of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot SA will meet separately on Tuesday to discuss finalizing an initial agreement for a $50 billion merger to create the world’s number four carmaker, sources said. A source close to FCA said the two companies could announce the signing of a binding memorandum early on Wednesday, followed by a conference call to explain further details later in the day.

The two mid-sized carmakers announced plans six weeks ago for a tie-up to help them deal with big challenges in the industry, including a global demand downturn and the need to develop costly cleaner cars to meet looming anti-pollution rules.

Ahead of the meetings, entities representing the Peugeot family, Etablissements Peugeot Freres (EPF) and FFP, unanimously approved a proposed memorandum of understanding for the planned merger, a source familiar with the situation said.

FCA and PSA have said they would seek to finalize a deal by year-end to create a group with 8.7 million in annual vehicle sales.