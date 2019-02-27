FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 announced a $4.5 billion investment plan it said would increase its workforce in Detroit and the surrounding suburbs by about 6,500 jobs to build all-new or next-generation SUVs, (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)



CHICAGO – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced Tuesday that it plans to invest $4.5 billion dollars in five plants in US state of Michigan.

The new investments will create about 6,500 new jobs in Michigan, help solve capacity problems for FCA in North America, and pave the way for future production of electrified Jeep SUVs.





The company said it plans to convert the two plants in the Mack Avenue Engine Complex into an assembly plant to build the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as new three-row and plug-in hybrid versions of the highly profitable SUV.





The new automotive assembly plant will add 3,850 new jobs at the facility. FCA also plans to boost investment into Jefferson North plant to retool and modernize the facility to build the Dodge Durango and next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee.





The move adds 1,100 new jobs at that plant. "(We) continue to invest in Jeep as our core brand," said Mike Manley, CEO of FCA. "We'll bring Jeep back into what I think is a good segment."





XINHUA