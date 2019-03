Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 862,520 gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States that do not meet US emissions standards. Photo: (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

INTERNATIONAL - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 862,520 gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States that do not meet US emissions standards, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday. The recall, reported earlier by Reuters, was prompted by in-use emissions investigations conducted by the EPA and in-use testing conducted by Fiat Chrysler as required by US regulations, the agency said.

EPA told Reuters it will continue to investigate other Fiat Chrysler vehicles that are potentially non-compliant and may become the subject of future recalls.

The recall includes 2011-2016 Dodge Journeys, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200s and Dodge Avengers, 2011-2012 Dodge Calibers and 2011-2016 Jeep Compass/Patriots.

Fiat Chrysler did not immediately comment. Its US-traded shares were down 1.4 percent.

“EPA welcomes the action by Fiat Chrysler to voluntarily recall its vehicles that do not meet U.S. emissions standards,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

“We will provide assistance to consumers navigating the recall and continue to ensure that auto manufacturers abide by our nation’s laws designed to protect human health and the environment.”

Fiat Chrysler owners can continue to drive their vehicles, the government said. Due to the “large number of vehicles involved and the need to supply replacement components – specifically to the vehicle’s catalytic converter – this recall will be implemented in phases during the 2019,” the EPA said

In January, Fiat Chrysler agreed to a settlement worth about $800 million to resolve claims by the US Justice Department and state of California that it used illegal software to produce false results on diesel-emissions tests. It is awaiting the outcome of a criminal probe.

The hefty penalty was the latest fallout from the U.S government’s stepped-up enforcement of vehicle emissions rules after Volkswagen AG admitted in September 2015 to intentionally evading emissions rules.

Reuters