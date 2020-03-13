Food delivery firms start contactless services during pandemic

INTERNATIONAL - The increase in quarantined customers has forced food delivery companies to balance a potential boom in orders alongside the risk of spreading sickness to both customers and drivers.

Both Uber Technologies Inc. and Deliveroo have said they’re setting aside funds to compensate drivers who might fall ill or are forced to be quarantined.

London-based Deliveroo budgeted several million pounds to compensate drivers for lost earnings due to the disease, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the preparations are private. The company will compensate impacted drivers for 14 days above the U.K. statutory sick pay rate, the person said.





Uber has said it will offer drivers in the U.S., U.K. and Mexico compensation for a period of time if they’re diagnosed with Covid-19 or placed in quarantine, and the company is planning to implement the program worldwide.





In a message sent to U.K. customers, Deliveroo Chief Executive Officer Will Shu said the company was launching a “no-contact” service, letting customers ask drivers to leave their food on doorsteps rather than pass it from one hand to another. Uber said Wednesday that users could leave a note on the app asking for a similar drop off.





The person familiar with Deliveroo’s strategy, due to roll out next week, said riders will also be able to elect a no-contact delivery if they choose.



