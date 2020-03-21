For Tag Heuer, smartwatch is ‘additional business’ beyond core

The Connected Watch—crafted in stainless steel or titanium—features a ceramic bezel that improves the communication for the sensors underneath to align with the app. In previous generations, a steel bezel interfered with the sensors, so the watch construction was a bit bulkier. (The molecules of the ceramic allow for better transmission.)





This Tag Heuercall the Connected Full Diamond watch has 598 diamonds. Photo: Facebook

The new watches are thinner and lighter in weight, as well as more ergonomically designed to fit the wrist. They are also highly intuitive for the user because instead of being a total touch-screen device, functional crown and chronograph pushers are installed on the case side. They can be used to start and stop programs, return to original menu screens, and more.





Tag Heuer, still a traditional watchmaking company focused on mechanical watches, views the connected business as a new revenue stream, not a replacement for existing categories.





“We continue to invest heavily in the mechanical watch space; it is what we stand for, and our core values are in the mechanical watch world,” says the 24-year-old Arnault, whose father Bernard is chairman of Tag’s parent company, LVMH. “The smart watch is additional business, and it increases our consumer base.” In fact, the connected watch business nourishes the mechanical business, according to Arnault: Some people who start with a smart watch go on to buy mechanical TAG Heuer watches.





Swatch’s approach differs from LVMH. A staff member of LVMH demonstrates a new Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 model watch after its presentation in Brunnen, Switzerland recently.Photo: Reuters

How much additional business can the brand expect from the new Connected Watch? The smartwatch market “is really booming, with very high double-digit growth year over year, and it’s just the beginning.





It is only four or five years old, and there is more coming, especially since the true use is health and fitness, where we have positioned ourselves,” says Arnault. “So we have strong ambitions and believe the volume can reach several hundreds of thousands of watches. We think this could reach 20 to 30%of the business in the years to come.”





While the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic could slow initial sales as people delay big-ticket purchases, the Tag Heuer Connected Watch is a multipurpose purchase, especially with the Sports App that tracks not just walking, but jogging, running, and even golf. (A separate digital team was created in Paris to work on this app, created over the course of 18 months.)





FILE PHOTO: Biver, Tag Heuer CEO holds a new model Connected Modular 45 watch and the 1000th Tourbillon watch during a presentation in Brunnen

According to Arnault, the next sport to be tracked, with updates coming in the next few months,” will most likely be swimming. Currently, the watch has interchangeable rubber straps and metal bracelets and is water resistant to 5 ATM, which means it’s ready for the pool.





“The tactile sense of the watch, the functional pushers, and crowns make it very easy to use,” says Arnault. “We wanted the user interface to be intuitive and fluid; that was a high priority. The [previous model’s] heavy reliance on touchscreens bothered us. If you have wet fingers and can’t move the screen, for instance, it is a problem. With this watch, even a mechanical watch user feels very comfortable.”





TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41 Smartwatch of Swiss watch manufacturer TAG Heuer is displayed at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel







BLOOMBERG