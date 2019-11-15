INTERNATIONAL - Ford Motor Co will tag its new electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) with the Mustang name, the automaker said on Thursday, seeking to entice customers into a new era by linking it to the model whose groundbreaking design in the 1960s combined sportiness and affordability.
Ford confirmed its new electric SUV will be called the Mustang Mach-E ahead of a debut event scheduled for Los Angeles on Sunday. Until now, the Mustang name has been used only on a line of sporty coupes associated with Detroit’s 1960s muscle car era.
Customers in the United States, Canada and Europe can start ordering the electric vehicles on Nov. 17, Ford said.
While Mustang coupes are built in Michigan, the Mach E will be built at a factory in Cuatitlan, Mexico.
The Mach E is the first of a more than dozen all-electric automobiles the company plans to launch by 2022 with an investment of $11.5 billion as it moves away from traditional gasoline-powered cars.