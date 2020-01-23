INTERNATIONAL - Formula One is close to concluding years of negotiations with teams over a new charter, a crucial piece of Liberty Media Corp.’s overhaul plans for the sport, according to Chief E xecutive Officer Chase Carey.





“We’re in the final stages of it,” Carey said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The current agreement between the Formula One company, its competitor teams, and the motor sport governing body, the Federation Internationale de L’Automobile, expires in a year.



