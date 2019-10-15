INTERNATIONAL - Epic Games’ launched a “Chapter 2” reboot of its battle royale smash hit “Fortnite” on Tuesday, drawing the eyeballs of hundreds of millions of gamers globally as it bid to halt defections to rivals “Apex Legends” and “Call of Duty”.

Fortnite has been down since Sunday, giving players no option other than staring at a black screen after a season-ending in-game event where its original island was sucked into a black hole.





The new version of the game features 13 new locations, water gameplay where characters can swim, fish and ride motorboats as well as new places to hide and a host of new avatars and guns.





The changes, hashtagged #FirstDrop, were received well by gamers, with ‘Fortnite is back’ trending on U.S. Twitter with 13 thousand tweets.