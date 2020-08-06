Fortnite maker epic games becomes 5th most valuable US startup

By Michael Tobin

INTERNATIONAL - Epic Games Inc, the video game company behind Fortnite, said the business is valued at $17.3 billion after completing a new round of funding. The deal makes Epic the fifth-most-valuable technology startup in the US.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said the total size of the financing was $1.78 billion. That includes investments from Baillie Gifford, funds managed by BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The number also contains last month’s $250 million investment from Sony Corp. and purchases from employee equity holders.

Bloomberg reported in April that Epic, which also owns a widely used set of game development tools called the Unreal Engine, was seeking investments at a value of more than $15 billion.

Epic Games Inc, the video game company behind Fortnite, said the business is valued at $17.3 billion after completing a new round of funding. Picture: File

By June, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic boosted demand for video games, the valuation had reached about $17 billion.