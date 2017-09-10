CAPE TOWN - 20 South African business companies have arrived in Moscow, Russia for the 2017 World Food Moscow International Food Exhibition on 11-14 September 2017.

The World Food Moscow Exhibition is a renowned Food Fair which sees wholesales, distributors and retailers networking and conducting business.

Exhibitors from all over the world come together at this Exhibition where they share their common interest in the business of food.

It is estimated that 1500 companies congregate at this 4-day exhibition and conduct business with over 30 000 business representatives.

The South African companies set to exhibit at the expo this year have been assisted by the Department of Trade and Industry's (the dti's) Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme which develops export markets for South African products and services.

The proudly South African products will be showcased to more than 28 000 trade visitors from 78 Russian regions and 89 countries.

The exhibitors shared their excitement and earnest upon arrival in Moscow.

Julian Abramson of Fynbos Fine Foods said that he was looking to collaborate with high-end stores to take-up their preserved and pickled finest produce and products that they grow, dry, smoke and ferment for the local and overseas markets at their Western Cape premises.



Fynbos Fine Foods sees the exhibition as an opportunity through which they access the Russian market, said Abrahamson.



Chelsea King of Robinson Wines says her company benefited from a strategic partnership with Russia.

Following her previous participation in the Investment and Trade Mission to Russia in 2016, organised by the dti, Robinson Wines have since started to export their wines to Russia due to their participation in the mission.



“Our participation in this international exhibition is an opportunity to expand our presence in Russia and attract more clients from other participating countries", said Abramson.



South Africa's agro-processing and wine industries is promoted by South Africa's participation in the exhibition, said Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies.

In effect, South Africa's market presence is also expanded in Russia.

Davies is positive that this strategic partnership will yield greater returns for the South African agro-processing and related industries at the show and within the Russian market, in alignment to the dti’s Market Diversification Strategy.



READ ALSO: SA companies to participate in World Food Moscow exhibition

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE