Twitter users also spoke about their plight, urging others not to update and asking if others had fallen foul of the same issue. Bharath Chamarajanagara tweeted: 'If someone hasn't done it yet, then please don't update to iOS 11.4. The battery drain is serious and terrible. Please wait for a fix before upgrading'.

However, not everyone appears to be affected by the issue. 'My iPad Air 2 has no problems with the battery. I left it at 99 and woke up with 98,' said one Apple fan.





Another wrote: 'Odd. My [iPhone] 7 Plus seems to be performing better with no noticeable battery draining. 'I'm typically on my phone all day from 9am to about 10pm with small charges from my car in between.'





Apple has not yet responded to a request for comment. Forbes points out that affected users are primarily reporting that the issue happens at home.





This suggest that background synchronisation services could be to blame. These primarily work when your phone is idle and connected to a home WiFi network.





Some users suggest turning off WiFi to stop the battery from draining as quickly. This is the latest in a series of battery issues Apple users have faced.





Last month it was revealed that if you paid for an iPhone battery replacement from Apple last year, you could be due a £54 ($50) refund. Apple has been charging a discounted £25 ($29) for out-of-warranty replacement batteries for the iPhone 6 and newer models since December.





It dropped the price from the original £79 ($79) after admitting it used software updates to deliberately slow down some handsets with old batteries. It claimed it wanted to prevent unexpected shutdowns, which can often occur when the processor tries to draw too much power from an older battery cell.





But its failure to tell users about slowing down of phones provoked widespread outcry, with many replacing their batteries at full price to improve performance. Apple now says it will refund the difference to these users using credits - but they have to be claimed.





Apple also apologised for the decision to throttle iPhone performance in an open letter to customers. ‘We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologise,’ the letter read.



