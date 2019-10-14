FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, a man uses his smartphone outside of a shop selling Huawei products at a shopping mall in Beijing. The New York Times reports the Trump administration plans to issue licenses to U.S. companies to supply “non-sensitive goods” to Chinese tech giant Huawei in a move that might help to cool tensions ahead of trade talks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)



INTERNATIONAL - A new German security rulebook will not exclude Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies from supplying gear for the country’s 5G mobile networks, a senior government source said on Monday.

The ‘security catalogue’, due to be published this week, will confirm Germany’s decision to keep a level playing field for suppliers to next-generation telecoms networks, despite calls by the United States to ban Huawei.

Operators had warned that banning Huawei could add years of delays and billions of dollars in costs to rolling out 5G networks in Germany that could power super-fast home broadband, connected factories or, one day, self-driving cars.



