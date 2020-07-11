Germany could take further public stakes in companies - minister

BERLIN - Germany will take further stakes in companies threatened by the coronavirus crisis, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said, adding that "probably a few dozen" firms might follow airline group Lufthansa in passing into partial state ownership.

Shareholders backed a 9 billion euro government bailout last month, securing the future of Germany's flagship carrier after it was brought to the brink of collapse by the travel slump caused by the pandemic.

In an interview with Saturday's Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, Altmaier said: "We're talking about perhaps a few dozen cases. In these very limited number of cases we will use the possibilities offered by the economic stabilisation fund, including taking a stake where appropriate."

It was also possible that the state would buy into other strategically important companies, like vaccine maker CureVac, in that case fending off an attempt by the United States government to buy it.

"I've always made it clear that state stakes must be an absolute exception," he added.