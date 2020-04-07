Ghana urged to consider tax breaks to ease blow from virus

INTERNATIONAL - Republic Bank Ghana Ltd. is urging the government to cut tax rates to cushion the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus.





The government should consider easing corporate-income tax to 20% from 25% and give workers relief, Benjamin Dzoboku, the Accra-based lender’s general manager for finance and strategy, said by phone. Banks, insurers, telecommunications firms, breweries and miners pay an additional 5% levy on pretax profit, making their effective rate 30%.



