JOHANNESBURG - An environmental civil society organisation, Friends of the Earth (FoE-Ghana), is calling on the government as a matter of urgency not to mine bauxite in the Atewa forest and warning against other prospective activities in that country’s forest reserves.

FoE-Ghana Director Theo Anderson stated at a news conference in the capital Accra last Thursday that water for five million people sourced from River Densu, Ayensu and Birim, fertile agricultural lands for cocoa and food production will be destroyed if the forest is mined for bauxite, Ghana Web reported on Monday.

- African News Agency (ANA)