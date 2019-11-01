INTERNATIONAL - Global wine production fell about 10% this year, with major producers France, Italy and Spain hit the most by unfavourable weather conditions, according to a leading international body.
In its first estimate for this year's wine production, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Thursday global output was 263 million hectolitres (mhl).
But the news is not all bad for wine lovers: the fall, from 294 mhl in 2018, merely brought production back to around average after exceptionally large output in 2018. France and Italy, the two largest producers in the European Union, recorded 15% falls in production and Spain suffered a 24% drop.