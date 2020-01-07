Gold hits highest since 2013 as Goldman backs bullion in crisis









Gold surged to its highest since 2013 as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked demand for havens, with Goldman Sachs Group seeing more room to run. Photo: Reuters INTERNATIONAL – Gold surged to its highest since 2013 as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked demand for havens, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seeing more room to run. Palladium extended gains to a fresh record. Bullion neared $1600 an ounce after Tehran said it would no longer abide by any limits on its enrichment of uranium following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani. President Donald Trump said he’s prepared to strike Iran “in a disproportionate manner” if it retaliates against any US target. Gold may prove a better bet than oil amid rising tensions, according to Goldman analysts. “History shows that under most outcomes gold will likely rally to well beyond current levels,” analysts including Jeffrey Currie and Damien Courvalin said in a note. That’s “consistent with our previous research, which shows that being long gold is a better hedge to such geopolitical risks.”

Spot gold climbed as much as 2.3 percent to $1588.13 an ounce on Monday, the highest level since April 2013, and traded at $1576.67 at 7:54 a.m. in New York.

Prices could reach $1600 if tensions escalate further, according to UBS Group AG and ABN Amro Bank NV.

Overbought Territory

The recent rally brought the metal to its most overbought level in two decades, with spot gold’s relative strength index at 87 on Monday.

While further escalation could trigger more upside in prices, the rally risks running out of steam as liquidity returns to the market after the New Year break, said ABN Amro strategist Georgette Boele.

“Investors came back from holidays and experienced a $100 higher gold price compared to when they left,” she said. “Some have bought it in a kind of panic way, while others who already hold gold will probably wait and see.”

Buying Spree

Bullion is building on the largest annual climb since 2010, which was driven by the US-China trade war’s drag on global growth, easier monetary policy across the world’s leading economies and sustained buying from exchange-traded funds and central banks.

“Negative real rates in the US and a weaker US dollar favor stronger precious metal prices in general,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management. “Thus, we see value in staying long the metal.”

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates within the next six months, which will in turn probably keep a cap on the US dollar -- both of which are “extremely positive” for gold, said Gavin Wendt, senior resource analyst at MineLife Pty in Sydney.

Most Precious

Palladium has also benefited from the optimism surrounding havens, as well as its own positive fundamentals. The metal is in a multiyear deficit as demand rises in autocatalysts amid stricter emissions standards.

Spot palladium hit a record $2030.28 an ounce.

“Palladium, like gold, has been steadily tracking higher over the last two weeks, and the conflict between the US and Tehran seems to have bolstered this,” said Sean MacLean, research strategist at Pepperstone Ltd. “Demand for palladium is increasing faster than its supply, so the long-term trend is on the up anyway.”

Other movers

Silver and platinum also rose, with spot silver advancing to as much as $18.5081 an ounce, the highest since Sept. 25. Gold miners extended gains. Newcrest Mining Ltd. rose 3.9 percent in Sydney, while AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. added as much as 2.2 percent in Johannesburg.

