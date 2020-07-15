Goldman profit blows past estimates on trading surge

INTERNATIONAL - Goldman Sachs Group trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March, helping the bank beat estimates for quarterly profit by a wide margin.

The bank’s shares jumped nearly 4 percent in premarket trading as it posted a 93 percent surge in revenue in its global markets unit, which houses the trading business, cushioning it from the coronavirus downturn.

The performance highlighted the resurgence in trading across Wall Street banks in the second quarter, with JPMorgan Chase also reporting a huge quarter as financial market volumes hit record-breaking levels.

The bank’s net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose 2 percent to $2.25 billion in the quarter ended June 30. Earnings per share rose to $6.26 from $5.81 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $3.78 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Investment banking revenue, which includes underwriting, jumped 36% to $2.66 billion. Overall revenue jumped 41 percent to $13.30 billion, comfortably beating estimates.