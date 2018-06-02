Maserati Alfieri pure electric concept was first shown at the Geneva motor show in March 2014 - now it's slated for production.

INTERNATIONAL - Maserati isn’t even trying to hide its ambitions -- it’s out to get Tesla.





Its weapon of choice: the full-electric Alfieri sportscar, with a top speed exceeding 186 miles per hour (about 300 km/h) and an acceleration from zero to 62 mph in less than two seconds. By comparison, Tesla’s Model S P100D in its fastest ‘Ludicrous’ mode manages that sprint in just over 2 seconds. Other specs include a transmission supplied by Ferrari NV, an aluminum frame and the option of a coupe or open-top version. The styling is vintage Maserati, with its low-slung concave grill hungry for asphalt.





The price? Maserati didn’t provide details when it presented the latest update at parent Fiat Chrysler’s strategy presentation in Balocco, near Turin. But if you need to ask, you can’t afford one, anyway. The manufacturer did hint, however, that availability will be on the scarce side, so place your order soon. The car will go on sale by 2022.





"It may look like we are targeting Tesla: we are," Maserati chief Tim Kuniskis said. “We are going to accomplish this by bringing to market something than no one in the industry can match.”





The Alfieri was first shown to the public four years ago as a concept car. Maserati, which is fully controlled by the Italian American carmaker, seeks to double sales to 100,000 cars by 2022. It’s already branched out into areas like high-charging SUVs, with its Levante model, complementing its range of two-door and four-door sports cars.



